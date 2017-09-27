Edition:
Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD.TO)

ELD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.73
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,754,245
52-wk High
$5.13
52-wk Low
$2.24

About

Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development and mining company. The Company's geographical segments include Turkey, Brazil, Greece, Romania and Other. The Turkey segment includes the Kisladag and the Efemcukuru mines and exploration activities in Turkey. The Brazil segment includes the Vila Nova mine,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.22
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,254.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 794.01
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Paulson & Co declares war on poor gold mining returns

Sept 26 New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, called on Tuesday for the world's biggest investors in gold-mining stocks to form a coalition to tackle miners' "dreadful" performance.

27 Sep 2017

Gold miner Eldorado to postpone decision on Halkidiki assets

Sept 21 Eldorado Gold Corp on Thursday said it had decided to temporarily postpone its decision to place its Halkidiki assets on care and maintenance.

21 Sep 2017

Eldorado unit says efforts to resolve dispute with Greece can bear fruit

ATHENS, Sept 21 A dispute between Eldorado Gold and Greece over the Canadian miner's investment in the country can be resolved, the chief executive of the company's Greek unit said on Thursday.

21 Sep 2017

Greece must complete most pending bailout reforms by November: PM

ATHENS Greece must complete most of the pending reforms agreed with its official creditors by November in order to speed up the conclusion of a key progress review and exit the bailout in time, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told his cabinet on Monday.

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 3-Eldorado gets more Greek mine permits, but standoff persists

* Greece says outstanding permits are part of an arbitration (Adds stock movement, analyst comment)

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Eldorado Gold receives further Olympias permits

* Says ‍received approval of technical study for old Olympias mine closure and installation permit for paste plant at Olympias​

15 Sep 2017

RPT-Gold miners seek safety as political risks rise

VANCOUVER, Sept 14 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp's threat this week to freeze investments in Greece after years of frustrating and costly permit delays highlighted the risks the industry faces when it strays away from mining-friendly countries.

15 Sep 2017

Greece grants another permit for Eldorado Gold's Olympias project

ATHENS, Sept 15 Greece granted Canada's Eldorado Gold another permit for its Olympias mining project on Friday in an attempt to defuse tension with the Vancouver-based company which had threatened to halt investment in the country.

15 Sep 2017

Gold miners seek safety as political risks rise

VANCOUVER, Sept 14 Canadian miner Eldorado Gold Corp's threat this week to freeze investments in Greece after years of frustrating and costly permit delays highlighted the risks the industry faces when it strays away from mining-friendly countries.

15 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-Eldorado Gold starts arbitration process on Greek project

TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp said on Thursday that it received formal notice of arbitration from Greece, a further advance in its long-running permit tussle, but not enough for the miner to reconsider a looming investment freeze.

15 Sep 2017
