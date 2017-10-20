Edition:
India

Grupo Elektra SAB de CV (ELEKTRA.MX)

ELEKTRA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

807.26MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.42 (+0.18%)
Prev Close
$805.84
Open
$812.00
Day's High
$821.49
Day's Low
$805.00
Volume
15,278
Avg. Vol
105,681
52-wk High
$925.00
52-wk Low
$240.20

Chart for

About

Grupo Elektra SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Company carries out financial and commercial operations through numerous points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama and El Salvador. The financial division focuses on providing banking services... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $183,832.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 933.53
Dividend: 3.20
Yield (%): 0.41

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Competitors

  Price Chg
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) $87.44 +1.04

Earnings vs. Estimates