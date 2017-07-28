ELGI Equipments Ltd (ELGE.NS)
ELGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
220.40INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.25 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs220.65
Open
Rs221.05
Day's High
Rs221.50
Day's Low
Rs219.05
Volume
7,309
Avg. Vol
48,094
52-wk High
Rs259.90
52-wk Low
Rs162.00
About
Elgi Equipments Limited is a holding company and an air compressor manufacturer. The Company's segments include Compressors, Automotive Equipments and Others. It offers a range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.02
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs35,042.21
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|158.45
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.45
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Elgi Equipments June qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 136 million rupees versus profit 225.2 million rupees year ago