ELGI Equipments Ltd (ELGE.NS)

ELGE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

220.40INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.25 (-0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs220.65
Open
Rs221.05
Day's High
Rs221.50
Day's Low
Rs219.05
Volume
7,309
Avg. Vol
48,094
52-wk High
Rs259.90
52-wk Low
Rs162.00

Elgi Equipments Limited is a holding company and an air compressor manufacturer. The Company's segments include Compressors, Automotive Equipments and Others. It offers a range of compressed air solutions from oil-lubricated and oil-free rotary screw compressors, oil-lubricated and oil-free reciprocating compressors, and...

Beta: 1.02
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs35,042.21
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 158.45
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.45

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.97 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.34 10.90
ROE: -- 10.94 14.09

BRIEF-India's Elgi Equipments June qtr consol profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 136 million rupees versus profit 225.2 million rupees year ago

28 Jul 2017
