BRIEF-Elior's Arpege chosen by Les Echos-Le Parisien * GROUPE LES ÉCHOS-LE PARISIEN HAS CHOSEN CO'S ARPÈGE UNIT TO PROVIDE THE CORPORATE CATERING SERVICES FOR ITS NEW HEADQUARTERS‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2w2A63j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Elior Group 9-month revenue rises to 4.87 billion euros * 9 MONTH REVENUE EUR 4.87 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.43 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

BRIEF-Elior group launches the first connected restaurant * ELIOR GROUP - ELIOR GROUP BREAKS INTO THE SMES MARKET AND LAUNCHES THE FIRST CONNECTED RESTAURANT: THE LIVING ROOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-Catering group Elior keeps financial targets after H1 profits rise * CFO confident on 2020 goals, notably in U.S. (Adds CFO comments from call)