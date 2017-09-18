Elior Group SA (ELIOR.PA)
BRIEF-Elior's Arpege chosen by Les Echos-Le Parisien
* GROUPE LES ÉCHOS-LE PARISIEN HAS CHOSEN CO'S ARPÈGE UNIT TO PROVIDE THE CORPORATE CATERING SERVICES FOR ITS NEW HEADQUARTERS Source text: http://bit.ly/2w2A63j Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Elior Group 9-month revenue rises to 4.87 billion euros
* 9 MONTH REVENUE EUR 4.87 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.43 BILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BRIEF-Elior group launches the first connected restaurant
* ELIOR GROUP - ELIOR GROUP BREAKS INTO THE SMES MARKET AND LAUNCHES THE FIRST CONNECTED RESTAURANT: THE LIVING ROOM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-Catering group Elior keeps financial targets after H1 profits rise
* CFO confident on 2020 goals, notably in U.S. (Adds CFO comments from call)
Catering group Elior keeps goals after H1 profits rise
PARIS, May 30 Elior, Europe's third-largest catering group, reported higher first-half revenue and core profits, helped by growth overseas, and kept its full-year financial targets for an increase in sales and earnings.