Edition:
India

Elis SA (ELIS.PA)

ELIS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

22.72EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€22.72
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
460,242
52-wk High
€23.42
52-wk Low
€13.48

Chart for

About

Elis SA is a France-based company that offers a number of services in the fields of cleanliness, image, hygiene and well-being. The Company offers the rental and maintenance of flat linen, professional clothing, as well as hygiene appliance and well-being services. Its linen services include: aprons, dish towels, and glass... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,899.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 219.35
Dividend: 0.37
Yield (%): 1.66

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about ELIS.PA

BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share

* Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares

05 Oct 2017

M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013

LONDON Zaoui & Co, the London merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm set up by investment bankers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, reported a loss in Britain of 1.27 million pounds ($1.72 million) in 2016, its filings to Companies House showed.

20 Sep 2017

M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013

LONDON, Sept 20 Zaoui & Co, the London merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory firm set up by investment bankers Michael and Yoel Zaoui, reported a loss in Britain of 1.27 million pounds ($1.72 million) in 2016, its filings to Companies House showed.

20 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Berendsen profit slips as challenging UK conditions persist

July 26 Berendsen Plc, the British laundry services group which is to be bought by French peer Elis SA, said first-half profit fell 5.6 percent, as challenging conditions across the UK squeezed margins.

26 Jul 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

PARIS, June 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

08 Jun 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

June 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

08 Jun 2017

Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen

French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.

07 Jun 2017

Elis sweetens takeover offer for Berendsen

June 7 French laundry services group Elis SA sweetened its offer to buy UK peer Berendsen Plc on Wednesday, and the companies said they had agreed in principle on key terms.

07 Jun 2017
» More ELIS.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates