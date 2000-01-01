Edition:
India

Elementis PLC (ELM.L)

ELM.L on London Stock Exchange

276.20GBp
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

0.20 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
276.00
Open
274.20
Day's High
278.30
Day's Low
274.20
Volume
79,535
Avg. Vol
694,554
52-wk High
320.68
52-wk Low
212.25

Chart for

About

Elementis plc is a United Kingdom-based specialty chemicals company. The Company operates through three segments: Specialty Products, Chromium and Surfactants. The Specialty Products segment provides functional additives to the coatings, personal care and energy markets. It offers rheological additives and modifiers, high... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.27
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,325.57
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 463.85
Dividend: 2.05
Yield (%): --

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates