BRIEF-Electrosteel Castings re-appoints Umang Kejriwal as MD * Says re-appointment of Umang Kejriwal as the managing director

BRIEF-Electrosteel Castings ‍approves setting up of submerged arc furnace at Haldia * Says ‍approved setting up of 1 no. 9 mva submerged arc furnace with 4.5 mw power plant at Haldia, Purba Medinipur

BRIEF-India's Electrosteel Castings June-qtr profit falls about 98 pct * June quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 100.7 million rupees last year