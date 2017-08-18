Edition:
India

Electrosteel Castings Ltd (ELST.NS)

ELST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

32.10INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+11.07%)
Prev Close
Rs28.90
Open
Rs29.15
Day's High
Rs32.65
Day's Low
Rs29.10
Volume
2,022,409
Avg. Vol
402,234
52-wk High
Rs40.65
52-wk Low
Rs20.40

Chart for

About

Electrosteel Castings Limited is a pipeline solution provider. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Ductile Iron (DI) Pipes, Ductile Iron Fittings (DIF) and Cast Iron (CI) Pipes. It provides techno-economic solutions for water supply and sewerage systems. It is also involved in the execution of turnkey... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs8,834.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 356.96
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 2.02

Financials

Latest News about ELST.NS

BRIEF-Electrosteel Castings re-appoints Umang Kejriwal as MD

* Says re-appointment of Umang Kejriwal as the managing director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uOtJUT) Further company coverage:

18 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Electrosteel Castings ‍approves setting up of submerged arc furnace at Haldia

* Says ‍approved setting up of 1 no. 9 mva submerged arc furnace with 4.5 mw power plant at Haldia, Purba Medinipur

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Electrosteel Castings June-qtr profit falls about 98 pct

* June quarter profit 2.2 million rupees versus profit 100.7 million rupees last year

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Electrosteel Castings March-qtr profit down about 55 pct

* Profit in March quarter last year was 247.6 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 5.67 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 May 2017
» More ELST.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates