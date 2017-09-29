Emera Inc (EMA.TO)
EMA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
48.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
48.47CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$48.47
$48.47
Open
$48.58
$48.58
Day's High
$48.75
$48.75
Day's Low
$48.41
$48.41
Volume
378,585
378,585
Avg. Vol
511,126
511,126
52-wk High
$49.24
$49.24
52-wk Low
$43.76
$43.76
About
Emera Incorporated is an energy and services company, which invests in electricity generation, transmission and distribution, gas transmission and utility services. The Company operates through six segments: Emera Florida and New Mexico; Nova Scotia Power Inc. (NSPI); Emera Maine; Emera Caribbean; Emera Energy, and Corporate and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,184.65
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|212.14
|Dividend:
|0.56
|Yield (%):
|4.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Emera Inc approves increase in common dividend
* Emera approves increase in common dividend and declares quarterly dividends
BRIEF-Emera Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.55
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S