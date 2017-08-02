Emami Ltd (EMAM.NS)
EMAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,146.30INR
23 Oct 2017
1,146.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.55 (-0.57%)
Rs-6.55 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs1,152.85
Rs1,152.85
Open
Rs1,147.00
Rs1,147.00
Day's High
Rs1,154.90
Rs1,154.90
Day's Low
Rs1,132.75
Rs1,132.75
Volume
108,455
108,455
Avg. Vol
141,220
141,220
52-wk High
Rs1,260.00
Rs1,260.00
52-wk Low
Rs935.40
Rs935.40
About
Emami Limited is a fast moving consumer goods company. The Company is engaged in providing Ayurvedic Medicinal Products, and Cosmetic and Toiletries. It operates in the Personal and Healthcare segment. Its brands include Navratna oil, BoroPlus antiseptic cream, Zandu and Mentho Plus balms, Fair and Handsome fairness cream for... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|87.15
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.79
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.49
|14.09
BRIEF-Emami says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST
* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Emami says Q1 domestic business 'significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST'
* Says domestic business in Q1 significantly impacted due to downstocking for GST Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Emami June-qtr consol PAT falls about 98 pct
* June quarter consol net profit after tax 10.4 million rupees versus profit 566.5 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Emami incorporates wholly owned unit in Sri Lanka
* Says co has incorporated wholly owned subsidiary Emami Indo Lanka (Pvt) Limited in Sri Lanka Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI2Xwq) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Emami Ltd consol March-qtr profit up 1.5 pct
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol profit was 1.18 billion rupees
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.