Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018 BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus. |

WRAPUP 1-Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal * Boeing says deal has no impact on pending anti-dumping case

Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.

Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing. |

WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on political woes; Embraer drops By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers debated whether to put President Michel Temer on trial before the Supreme Court, a potential blow to his agenda of market-friendly reforms. Traders largely expect the center-right president to successfully dodge corruption charges, as he did with a similar string of accusations earlier this year. Still, a smaller-than-expected show of support for Temer could indicate he will struggle t