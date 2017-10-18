Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)
16.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
R$ 0.17 (+1.05%)
R$ 16.13
R$ 16.10
R$ 16.49
R$ 16.10
2,336,300
2,756,240
R$ 19.93
R$ 14.75
About
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 13,246.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|740.47
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.14
Financials
Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018
BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.
Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus . | Video
WRAPUP 1-Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal
* Boeing says deal has no impact on pending anti-dumping case
Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal
MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.
Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing. | Video
WRAPUP 5-Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat
MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France, Oct 17 Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing.
EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on political woes; Embraer drops
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers debated whether to put President Michel Temer on trial before the Supreme Court, a potential blow to his agenda of market-friendly reforms. Traders largely expect the center-right president to successfully dodge corruption charges, as he did with a similar string of accusations earlier this year. Still, a smaller-than-expected show of support for Temer could indicate he will struggle t
Brazil's Embraer says CSeries deal underscores huge opportunities
BRASILIA, Oct 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said Airbus taking a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program underscores huge opportunities in the 100-150-seat airliner market.
