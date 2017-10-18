Edition:
Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA)

EMBR3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

16.30BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.17 (+1.05%)
Prev Close
R$ 16.13
Open
R$ 16.10
Day's High
R$ 16.49
Day's Low
R$ 16.10
Volume
2,336,300
Avg. Vol
2,756,240
52-wk High
R$ 19.93
52-wk Low
R$ 14.75

Embraer S.A. (Embraer) is a manufacturer of jets of 70 to 130 seats. The Company produces aircraft for commercial and executive aviation, and for defense and security purposes and related services. Its segments include Commercial aviation business, which involves the development, production and sale of commercial jets, and... (more)

Beta: -0.21
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 13,246.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 740.47
Dividend: 0.04
Yield (%): 1.14

Brazil planemaker Embraer to deliver first E190-E2 in April 2018

BRASILIA, Oct 18 Brazil planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday it would deliver its first E190-E2 jet in April 2018 to Norway-based airline Wideroe.

18 Oct 2017

Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Boeing Co said on Tuesday that Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets could still be hit with high U.S. import duties, even if they are assembled in Alabama through an industry-changing deal with Airbus . | Video

18 Oct 2017

WRAPUP 1-Boeing says Bombardier CSeries jets may face hefty duties despite Airbus deal

* Boeing says deal has no impact on pending anti-dumping case

18 Oct 2017

Factbox: Winners and losers in Bombardier/Airbus CSeries deal

MONTREAL Airbus SE takes a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jet program for $1, in a game-changing aerospace deal that puts pressure on rivals Boeing Co and Embraer.

17 Oct 2017

Airbus takes control of Bombardier CSeries in rebuff to U.S. threat

MONTREAL/TOULOUSE, France Airbus has agreed to take a majority stake in Bombardier's troubled CSeries jetliner programme, securing the plane's future and giving the Canadian firm a possible way out of a damaging trade dispute with Boeing. | Video

17 Oct 2017

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks fall on political woes; Embraer drops

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Oct 17 Brazilian stocks fell on Tuesday as lawmakers debated whether to put President Michel Temer on trial before the Supreme Court, a potential blow to his agenda of market-friendly reforms. Traders largely expect the center-right president to successfully dodge corruption charges, as he did with a similar string of accusations earlier this year. Still, a smaller-than-expected show of support for Temer could indicate he will struggle t

17 Oct 2017

Brazil's Embraer says CSeries deal underscores huge opportunities

BRASILIA, Oct 17 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said Airbus taking a majority stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jetliner program underscores huge opportunities in the 100-150-seat airliner market.

17 Oct 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Boeing Co (BA.N) $264.75 +5.71
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDb.TO) $2.84 +0.06
Bombardier, Inc. (BBDa.TO) $2.85 +0.05
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pd.TO) $11.69 +0.23
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pc.TO) $17.85 +0.37
Bombardier, Inc. (BBD_pb.TO) $10.85 +0.02
Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA) €1,329.75 --
General Dynamics Corporation (GD.N) $213.86 +2.22
Raytheon Company (RTN.N) $188.90 +1.95
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC.N) $294.60 +1.95

