Emaar Misr for Development SAE (EMFD.CA)
EMFD.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange
3.91EGP
23 Oct 2017
3.91EGP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
£0.35 (+9.83%)
£0.35 (+9.83%)
Prev Close
£3.56
£3.56
Open
£3.59
£3.59
Day's High
£3.91
£3.91
Day's Low
£3.59
£3.59
Volume
12,885,803
12,885,803
Avg. Vol
4,710,622
4,710,622
52-wk High
£3.91
£3.91
52-wk Low
£1.93
£1.93
About
Emaar Misr for Development SAE is an Egypt-based company engaged in the real estate development operations. The Company undertakes commercial and residential real estate development projects in Egypt, such as residential villages and communities, business centers, malls and shopping complexes, villas, townhouses, and apartments.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£15,082.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,529.34
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09