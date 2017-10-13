Man Group Q3 assets up 7.9 pct on market gains, inflows LONDON, Oct 13 British hedge fund Man Group's assets rose 7.9 percent in the third quarter, boosted by market gains and net inflows to its funds, including in emerging market debt.

BRIEF-Man Group reports 5.63 pct passive stake in Zumiez * Man Group Plc reports 5.63 percent passive stake in Zumiez Inc, as of July 19, 2017 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tY0JJZ) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.01 pct passive stake in Commercial Vehicle Group as of July 3, 2017 * Man Group Plc reports a 5.01 percent passive stake in commercial vehicle group inc as of July 3, 2017 -sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ujUfnH) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.02 pct passive stake in RPX as of June 27, 2017 * Man Group Plc reports 5.02 percent passive stake in rpx corp as of june 27, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2tz1x4n) Further company coverage:

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Man Group, Deutsche Bank July 7 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MOVES-Hedge fund Man Group names co-CEOs for its investment management unit July 7 UK-based hedge fund Man Group PLC said it promoted Antoine Forterre and Matthew Sargaison as co-CEOs of Man AHL, its diversified quantitative investment management unit.

MOVES-Man Group appoints Steven Desmyter head of responsible investment June 20 Hedge fund Man Group Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Steven Desmyter as head of responsible investment.

BRIEF-Man Group Plc reports 5.73 pct passive stake in Broadwind Energy as of May 3 * Man Group Plc reports a 5.73 percent passive stake in Broadwind Energy Inc as of may 3 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptttYB) Further company coverage: