Emira Property Fund (EMIJ.J)
EMIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,331.17ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.17 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
1,326.00
Open
1,326.00
Day's High
1,341.00
Day's Low
1,320.00
Volume
243,602
Avg. Vol
1,253,386
52-wk High
1,538.00
52-wk Low
1,295.00
About
Emira Property Fund Limited (Emira) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company and its subsidiaries hold a portfolio of investment properties in South Africa. The Company's segments include Office, Retail and Industrial. The Office segment comprises commercial properties. The Retail segment comprises shopping centers.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.24
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R6,920.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|522.67
|Dividend:
|74.25
|Yield (%):
|10.81