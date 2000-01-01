Enea SA (ENAE.WA)
ENAE.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
13.78PLN
6:22pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.16zł (-1.15%)
Prev Close
13.94zł
Open
13.93zł
Day's High
14.06zł
Day's Low
13.71zł
Volume
171,990
Avg. Vol
561,125
52-wk High
16.00zł
52-wk Low
8.67zł
About
Enea SA is a Poland-based company active in the energy sector. It is engaged in the production and distribution of electricity. The Company’s business is divided into three segments: Trading, Distribution, and Production. Enea SA provides energy from fossil fuels and renewable sources, including biomass co-combustion and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł6,016.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|441.44
|Dividend:
|0.25
|Yield (%):
|1.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09