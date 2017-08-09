BRIEF-Engineers India June-qtr profit up 1.3 pct * June quarter profit 813.8 million rupees versus 803 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Engineers India names Vipin Chander Bhandari as CFO * Says Vipin Chander Bhandari appointed as CFO Source text - (http://reut.rs/2twY61a) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Engineers India gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co June 15 Engineers India Ltd: * Gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: