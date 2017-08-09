Edition:
India

Engineers India Ltd (ENGI.NS)

ENGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

151.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.95 (+1.30%)
Prev Close
Rs149.70
Open
Rs151.15
Day's High
Rs157.00
Day's Low
Rs149.00
Volume
1,995,486
Avg. Vol
1,707,756
52-wk High
Rs175.70
52-wk Low
Rs118.15

Chart for

About

Engineers India Limited (EIL) is an engineering consultancy, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company in the hydrocarbons and petrochemicals industry. The Company's segments are Consultancy & Engineering Projects, and Turnkey Projects. Its services include technologies, pre-Front End Engineering Design (FEED)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs93,870.45
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 631.91
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 2.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about ENGI.NS

BRIEF-Engineers India June-qtr profit up 1.3 pct

* June quarter profit 813.8 million rupees versus 803 million rupees last year

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Engineers India names Vipin Chander Bhandari as CFO

* Says Vipin Chander Bhandari appointed as CFO Source text - (http://reut.rs/2twY61a) Further company coverage:

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Engineers India gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co

June 15 Engineers India Ltd: * Gets members' nod for buy back of shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Engineers India designates Rama Kant Garg as CFO

* Says exec director Rama Kant Garg has been designated as CFO Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qrjhgF) Further company coverage:

16 May 2017
» More ENGI.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates