Energa SA (ENGP.WA)
ENGP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
12.81PLN
6:23pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.10zł (-0.77%)
Prev Close
12.91zł
Open
12.91zł
Day's High
13.07zł
Day's Low
12.81zł
Volume
270,460
Avg. Vol
1,347,989
52-wk High
14.50zł
52-wk Low
6.82zł
About
Energa SA is a Poland-based company engaged in the electric power sector. It produces and distributes the electric power and participates in the electric power market in Northern and Central Poland. It divides its business into seven segments: Electricity Distribution consists of electricity distribution conducted by subsidiarie... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.27
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|zł5,138.57
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|414.07
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|1.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
UPDATE 1-Poland's Energa plans new coal-fuelled unit irrespective of power capacity scheme
WARSAW, Aug 9 Polish state-run utility Energa said it will go ahead with plans to build a coal-fuelled power unit at its Ostroleka power plant, irrespective of whether Poland introduces a power capacity scheme.