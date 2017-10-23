Entertainment Network India Ltd (ENIL.NS)
ENIL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
778.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.85 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs769.35
Open
Rs779.30
Day's High
Rs785.90
Day's Low
Rs770.00
Volume
2,041
Avg. Vol
9,071
52-wk High
Rs1,005.00
52-wk Low
Rs677.15
About
Entertainment Network (India) Limited is engaged in private frequency modulation (FM) radio broadcasting. The Company's principal revenue stream is advertising. The Company's advertising business includes the sale of air time in its Frequency Modulation (FM) radio broadcasting stations, activations and monetization of its media... (more)
Overall
No Ratios Available.
Financials
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.