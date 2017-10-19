ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS (ENKAI.IS)
ENKAI.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
5.49TRY
19 Oct 2017
5.49TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.03TL (+0.55%)
0.03TL (+0.55%)
Prev Close
5.46TL
5.46TL
Open
5.48TL
5.48TL
Day's High
5.52TL
5.52TL
Day's Low
5.43TL
5.43TL
Volume
6,006,175
6,006,175
Avg. Vol
3,159,898
3,159,898
52-wk High
5.80TL
5.80TL
52-wk Low
4.07TL
4.07TL
About
ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS is a Turkey-based company, which is mainly engaged in the construction sector. The Company operates under the following business segments: Construction, Rental, Energy and Trading and Manufacturing. ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi AS operates in: Turkey, engaged in diverse types of construction activities... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL24,196.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,600.00
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|1.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09