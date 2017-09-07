Edition:
EnQuest PLC (ENQ.L)

ENQ.L on London Stock Exchange

25.75GBp
2:05pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-2.83%)
Prev Close
26.50
Open
26.00
Day's High
26.66
Day's Low
25.75
Volume
187,049
Avg. Vol
3,791,066
52-wk High
56.00
52-wk Low
22.50

About

EnQuest PLC is a United Kingdom-based oil and gas development and production company. The Company's principal activities are the exploration for, and extraction and production of, hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The Company focuses on maturing assets and undeveloped oil fields. Its geographical... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.26
Market Cap(Mil.): £311.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,159.40
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about ENQ.L

UPDATE 1-EnQuest profits slide on slower Kraken oilfield ramp-up

* Shares down 3 percent at one-year low (Adds details, quotes, shares, analyst comment)

07 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-EnQuest shares slide after oil producer cuts 2017 production forecast

* Says 2017 output could be 18 pct lower than previously expected

23 Aug 2017

British oil firm EnQuest cuts full-year production forecast

Aug 23 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest cut its full-year production forecast on Wednesday as prolonged commissioning of its Kraken production storage unit led to lower-than-expected efficiencies.

23 Aug 2017

EnQuest oil production falls but company sticks to annual target

LONDON, May 25 North Sea-focused oil producer EnQuest said its production fell 11 percent year on year in the first four months of the year due to the natural decline of its fields but it maintained its annual output target.

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Enquest maintains 2017 production guidance

* Kraken development on track to deliver first oil before end of june 2017, with further excellent progress on drilling

25 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates