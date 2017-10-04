BRIEF-Euronext announces volumes for September 2017 * ‍IN SEPTEMBER 2017, AVERAGE DAILY TRANSACTION VALUE ON EURONEXT CASH ORDER BOOK STOOD AT EUR 7,295 MILLION, UP +14.6% COMPARED TO SEPTEMBER 2016​

DERIVATIVES-Euronext strikes clearing deal with LCH LONDON, Aug 8 (IFR) - Euronext has signed an agreement with LCH for continued provision of derivatives and commodities clearing services by the London-based clearinghouse.

Euronext renews deal with LSE business in clearing u-turn LONDON Pan-European exchange Euronext has extended its contract with Britain's LCH in a surprise move that could help defuse tension over where euro-denominated trades are cleared after Brexit.

BRIEF-BNP Paribas, SocGen sell Euronext shares at 45 euros/share * BNP Paribas and SocGen announce successful completion of sale of Euronext shares

BRIEF-Euronext to acquire Fastmatch * EURONEXT TO ACQUIRE FASTMATCH AND EXPAND INTO GLOBAL FX MARKETS