Eoh Holdings Ltd (EOHJ.J)
EOHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
9,720.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-74.00 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
9,794.00
Open
9,785.00
Day's High
9,785.00
Day's Low
9,600.00
Volume
231,047
Avg. Vol
494,680
52-wk High
17,284.00
52-wk Low
9,201.00
About
EOH Holdings Limited (EOH) is a holding Company. The Company offers a range of information technology (IT) services, software, IT infrastructure, industrial technologies and outsourcing (BPO) solutions. Its IT service includes IT managed services, application support, IT management, software development and integration,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R14,108.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|150.10
|Dividend:
|215.00
|Yield (%):
|2.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Eoh Holdings sees FY HEPS 10-20 pct higher
* FY HEPS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 791 CENTS AND 863 CENTS, REFLECTING AN INCREASE OF BETWEEN 10% AND 20%
BRIEF-EOH Holding says services provided to SASSA were awarded on merit
* EOH has noted an article carried by Business Report on 17 July 2017
