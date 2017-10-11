BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros​ * ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - EPP REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR COMBINED CONSIDERATION THAT VALUES PORTFOLIO AT EURO 692.1 MILLION​

BRIEF-EPP updates on acquisition of Galeria Solna * Concluded acquisition agreement to acquire another retail asset, Galeria Solna in Inowroclaw, North West Poland