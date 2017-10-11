Edition:
Echo Polska Properties NV (EPPJ.J)

EPPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,160.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
2,159.00
Open
2,160.00
Day's High
2,165.00
Day's Low
2,145.00
Volume
609,840
Avg. Vol
637,135
52-wk High
2,265.00
52-wk Low
1,722.00

About

Echo Polska Properties NV, formerly Echo Prime Properties BV, is a real estate investment company based in the Netherlands. It owns residential properties, as well as office and retail real estate assets with focus on Poland. Its residential real estate portfolio comprises Hortus Apartments and Park Avenue Apartments in Cracow,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): R15,351.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 704.97
Dividend: 79.94
Yield (%): 14.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.10 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.27 10.90
ROE: -- 10.34 14.09

Latest News about EPPJ.J

BRIEF-Echo Polska to buy portfolio of retail properties for 692.1 million euros​

* ECHO POLSKA PROPERTIES - EPP REACHED AGREEMENT TO BUY PORTFOLIO OF RETAIL PROPERTIES FOR COMBINED CONSIDERATION THAT VALUES PORTFOLIO AT EURO 692.1 MILLION​

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-EPP updates on acquisition of Galeria Solna

* Concluded acquisition agreement to acquire another retail asset, Galeria Solna in Inowroclaw, North West Poland

13 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Echo Polska Properties net profit for quarter ended March 23.95 mln euros

* Condensed Consolidated Financial Information For The Quarter Ended 31 March 2017

29 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates