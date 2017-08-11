Equitable Group Inc (EQB.TO)
EQB.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
58.08CAD
20 Oct 2017
58.08CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$58.08
$58.08
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
28,643
28,643
52-wk High
$74.66
$74.66
52-wk Low
$36.15
$36.15
About
Equitable Group Inc. is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands. Equitable... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$925.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.48
|Dividend:
|0.24
|Yield (%):
|1.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28
* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend
Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate
May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.
BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks
* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes
May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Bank Audi SAL (AUDI.BY)
|$5.85
|-0.05
|Bank Audi SAL (AUPRD.BY)
|--
|--
|Bank Audi SAL (AUPRF.BY)
|--
|--
|U.S. Bancorp (USB.N)
|$54.09
|+0.50
|BB&T Corporation (BBT.N)
|$47.50
|+0.76
|Discover Financial Services (DFS.N)
|$66.57
|+0.91
|1511419 Ontario Inc (CSF.TO)
|--
|--