Equitable Group Inc. is a financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank (the Bank). Equitable Bank serves retail and commercial customers across Canada with a range of savings solutions and mortgage lending products, offered under the Equitable Bank and EQ Bank brands. Equitable... (more)

BRIEF-Equitable Group Q2 diluted earnings per share $2.28

* Equitable Group reports second quarter 2017 results and increases dividend

11 Aug 2017

Canada's Equitable Group adds lenders to C$2 bln loan syndicate

May 3 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said on Wednesday it had added three more banks to a syndicate that would fund its C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) loan commitment.

03 May 2017

BRIEF-Equitable Group lenders supporting $2 bln funding to include Canada's largest banks

* Equitable Group- syndicate of lenders supporting co's $2 billion backstop secured funding facility been expanded to include all 6 Canada's largest banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 May 2017

Equitable Group gets $2 bln loan, sees gains from rival's woes

May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's withdrawals are rising.

01 May 2017
