Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)
EQN.L on London Stock Exchange
301.70GBp
3:41pm IST
301.70GBp
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.50 (-0.17%)
-0.50 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
302.20
302.20
Open
301.30
301.30
Day's High
302.35
302.35
Day's Low
299.40
299.40
Volume
95,856
95,856
Avg. Vol
1,109,527
1,109,527
52-wk High
319.30
319.30
52-wk Low
170.13
170.13
About
Equiniti Group plc provides complex administration and payment services, supported by technology platforms, to a range of organizations. The Company's segments include Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest. The Investment Solutions offers a range of services, including share registration for... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,092.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|364.42
|Dividend:
|1.64
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million
Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.
UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 mln
July 12 Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.
BRIEF-Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for $227 mln
* Proposed acquisition and carve out of Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for total cash consideration of $227 million
BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co to sell its shareowner services business for $227 mln
* Entered into an agreement to sell its shareowner services business to Equiniti Group PLC