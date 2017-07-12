UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

