Edition:
India

Equiniti Group PLC (EQN.L)

EQN.L on London Stock Exchange

301.70GBp
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.50 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
302.20
Open
301.30
Day's High
302.35
Day's Low
299.40
Volume
95,856
Avg. Vol
1,109,527
52-wk High
319.30
52-wk Low
170.13

Chart for

About

Equiniti Group plc provides complex administration and payment services, supported by technology platforms, to a range of organizations. The Company's segments include Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions and Interest. The Investment Solutions offers a range of services, including share registration for... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,092.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 364.42
Dividend: 1.64
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about EQN.L

UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 million

Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

12 Jul 2017

UK's Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo's share registration unit for $227 mln

July 12 Britain's Equiniti Group Plc said it would buy Wells Fargo & Co's share registration business for $227 million as it looks to enter the United States, the largest and most active share registration market.

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Equiniti to buy Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for $227 mln

* ‍Proposed acquisition and carve out of Wells Fargo Share Registration & Services business for total cash consideration of $227 million

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wells Fargo & Co to sell its shareowner services business for $227 mln

* Entered into an agreement to sell its shareowner services business to Equiniti Group PLC

12 Jul 2017
» More EQN.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates