Equatorial Energia SA (EQTL3.SA)

EQTL3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

61.52BRL
20 Oct 2017
Prev Close
R$ 61.52
Avg. Vol
1,083,377
52-wk High
R$ 64.88
52-wk Low
R$ 49.00

Equatorial Energia SA (Equatorial) is a Brazil-based company engaged in the energy sector. The Company holds equity interest in other companies, all in the electric energy industry, mainly with operations related to generation or distribution of electric energy. The Company's activities are divided into four segments: Distributi... (more)

Beta: 0.53
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 12,212.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 198.74
Dividend: 0.58
Yield (%): 1.40

P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

01 Sep 2017

Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to bid for Cesp, sources say

SAO PAULO Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA is among the companies interested in bidding for the control of Companhia Energética de São Paulo, which will be auctioned on Sept. 26, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

31 Aug 2017

