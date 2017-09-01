Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to bid for Cesp, sources say SAO PAULO Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA is among the companies interested in bidding for the control of Companhia Energética de São Paulo, which will be auctioned on Sept. 26, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.