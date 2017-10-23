Equites Property Fund Ltd (EQUJ.J)
EQUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
2,205.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
2,205.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
5.00 (+0.23%)
5.00 (+0.23%)
Prev Close
2,200.00
2,200.00
Open
2,200.00
2,200.00
Day's High
2,300.00
2,300.00
Day's Low
2,200.00
2,200.00
Volume
47,146
47,146
Avg. Vol
682,178
682,178
52-wk High
2,300.00
2,300.00
52-wk Low
1,460.00
1,460.00
About
Equites Property Fund Limited is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the investment in and development of commercial properties in the industrial sector. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Office and Non-property (corporate). The Industrial and Office segments derive their revenue... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.48
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R8,609.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|409.97
|Dividend:
|55.93
|Yield (%):
|5.26