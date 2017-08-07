Eveready Industries India Ltd (ERDY.NS)
ERDY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
321.55INR
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.60 (-2.01%)
Prev Close
Rs328.15
Open
Rs330.00
Day's High
Rs330.00
Day's Low
Rs318.00
Volume
64,157
Avg. Vol
92,614
52-wk High
Rs360.00
52-wk Low
Rs199.55
About
Eveready Industries India Limited is engaged in the business of marketing of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), such as dry cell batteries, rechargeable batteries, flashlights, packet tea and general lighting products. The Company also distributes a range of electrical products. The Company's product portfolio includes Dry cell... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,267.19
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|72.69
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.62
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09
BRIEF-Eveready Industries India gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Amritanshu Khaitan as MD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Eveready Industries India June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 135.6 million rupees versus profit 223.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Mcleod Russel India to start talks with Eveready Industries for JV
* Says to start talks with Eveready Industries India for participating in JV
BRIEF-Eveready Industries India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 104.6 million rupees versus 93.2 million rupees year ago