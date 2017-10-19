Edition:
India

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS (EREGL.IS)

EREGL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

8.48TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.02TL (+0.24%)
Prev Close
8.46TL
Open
8.50TL
Day's High
8.55TL
Day's Low
8.45TL
Volume
17,082,065
Avg. Vol
15,180,995
52-wk High
8.63TL
52-wk Low
3.86TL

Chart for

About

Eregli Demir ve Celik Fabrikalari TAS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the production of iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke and their by-products. The Company produces plates, hot and cold rolled, tin, chromium and zinc coated... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.87
Market Cap(Mil.): TL28,385.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,500.00
Dividend: 0.41
Yield (%): 5.06

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates