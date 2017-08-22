Eros International Media Ltd (EROS.NS)
EROS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
210.45INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.85 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs215.30
Open
Rs215.00
Day's High
Rs216.35
Day's Low
Rs209.50
Volume
505,023
Avg. Vol
948,060
52-wk High
Rs308.45
52-wk Low
Rs142.00
About
Eros International Media Limited is engaged in the business of film production, exploitation and distribution. The Company's principal products/services include Media and Entertainment Industry. The Company's geographical segments include Within India and Outside India. The Company distributes film content through the various... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.34
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,600.78
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|94.45
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt
* Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale
BRIEF-Eros International Media says not privy to talks Eros International may be having with potential buyers
* Eros international media clarifies on news item, "Eros Group in talks with Apple to sell its content library of movies and music"
BRIEF-Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film
* Says signs two-film co-production deal with Turkish film company Pana Film Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Eros International Media March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 206.7 million rupees versus profit 97.6 million rupees year ago