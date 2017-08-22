BRIEF-Eros International Media says Eros Worldwide sells part of stake in EIML to reduce debt * Says Eros Worldwide pays down over $40 million of debt through EIML share sale

BRIEF-Eros International Media says not privy to talks Eros International may be having with potential buyers * Eros international media clarifies on news item, "Eros Group in talks with Apple to sell its content library of movies and music"

BRIEF-Eros International Media signs 2-film co-production deal with Turkish co Pana Film * Says signs two-film co-production deal with Turkish film company Pana Film