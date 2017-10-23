Edition:
India

Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)

ESCO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

724.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.90 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs719.75
Open
Rs719.75
Day's High
Rs730.00
Day's Low
Rs717.00
Volume
562,876
Avg. Vol
1,332,790
52-wk High
Rs767.55
52-wk Low
Rs270.00

Chart for

About

Escorts Limited is an engineering company, which offers agricultural tractors and construction equipment. The Company's segments are Agri Machinery, Auto Ancillary Products, Railway Equipment, Construction Equipments and Others. It is engaged in the business of manufacturing of engines for agricultural tractors, earth moving and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs85,460.60
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 122.58
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 0.22

Financials

Latest News about ESCO.NS

BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors​

* ‍State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors​ Source text - State Bank of India (SBI) signed an agreement with Escorts Limited to finance farmers for purchase of Escorts Tractors. The MOU was signed by Mr. S. Adikesavan, Chief General Manager - AgriBusiness, SBI and Mr. Virendra Kumar Puri, Head Sales Excellence & Business Administration, Escorts Limited. Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Escorts Agri Machinery sales up 34 pct in Sept

* Says Escorts Agri Machinery sold 10,353 tractors in September, up 34 percent

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Escorts gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Nikhil Nanda as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Nikhil Nanda as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBrTYi Further company coverage:

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Escorts launches electric & hydrostatic concept tractors

* Says launching of electric & hydrostatic concept tractors and expansion of company's global agricultural products and solutions portfolio Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9Ksmh Further company coverage:

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Escorts August total tractors sales up 23 pct y-o-y

* Says total tractor sales for August 4587 units, up 23 percent

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Escorts June-qtr net profit up 23 pct

* June quarter net profit 626.4 million rupees versus profit of 469.6 million rupees last year

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Escorts agri machinery volumes up 29 pct in May

* Says Escorts agri machinery volumes grew by 29 percent in May 2017

01 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Escorts March-qtr profit rises more than three fold

* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees

29 May 2017
» More ESCO.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates