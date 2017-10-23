Escorts Ltd (ESCO.NS)
724.65INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs4.90 (+0.68%)
Rs719.75
Rs719.75
Rs730.00
Rs717.00
562,876
1,332,790
Rs767.55
Rs270.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.95
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs85,460.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.58
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.22
Financials
BRIEF-State Bank Of India & Escorts sign MoU for financing tractors
* State Bank Of India and Escorts Limited sign MoU for financing tractors Source text - State Bank of India (SBI) signed an agreement with Escorts Limited to finance farmers for purchase of Escorts Tractors. The MOU was signed by Mr. S. Adikesavan, Chief General Manager - AgriBusiness, SBI and Mr. Virendra Kumar Puri, Head Sales Excellence & Business Administration, Escorts Limited. Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Escorts Agri Machinery sales up 34 pct in Sept
* Says Escorts Agri Machinery sold 10,353 tractors in September, up 34 percent
BRIEF-Escorts gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Nikhil Nanda as MD
* Gets shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Nikhil Nanda as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBrTYi Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Escorts launches electric & hydrostatic concept tractors
* Says launching of electric & hydrostatic concept tractors and expansion of company's global agricultural products and solutions portfolio Source text - http://bit.ly/2x9Ksmh Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Escorts August total tractors sales up 23 pct y-o-y
* Says total tractor sales for August 4587 units, up 23 percent
BRIEF-India's Escorts June-qtr net profit up 23 pct
* June quarter net profit 626.4 million rupees versus profit of 469.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Escorts agri machinery volumes up 29 pct in May
* Says Escorts agri machinery volumes grew by 29 percent in May 2017
BRIEF-India's Escorts March-qtr profit rises more than three fold
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees