ESI Group SA (ESIG.PA)
37.60EUR
20 Oct 2017
€37.60
8,608
€62.30
€37.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€233.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5.96
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
BRIEF-Assystem Technologies and ESI join forces to deliver solutions for "Factory of the Future”
* ASSYSTEM TECHNOLOGIES AND ESI JOIN FORCES TO DELIVER SOLUTIONS FOR THE “FACTORY OF THE FUTURE” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Esi Group H1 EBITDA loss widens to 3.9 million euros
* H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR 3.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Esi signs strategic memorandum with Ural High-Tech Park in Russia
* ESI SIGNS A STRATEGIC MEMORANDUM WITH URAL HIGH-TECH PARK IN RUSSIA
BRIEF-Crown Energy announces completion of acquisition of ESI Group
* ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ACQUISITION OF ESI GROUP SA AND POSTPONING OF ANNOUNCEMENT OF HALF-YEAR REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-ESI Group Q1 sales stable at 27.3 million euros
* "RELATIVE STABILITY OF THE REVENUES MUST BE VIEWED IN THE CONTEXT OF THE CHALLENGING BASE EFFECT DUE TO EXCEPTIONAL PERFORMANCE OF JAPAN IN Q1 2016" Source text: http://bit.ly/2rhsdsg Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Esi group and Huawei build CAE public cloud solution
* Huawei and ESI build a CAE public cloud solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)