Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)
ESP.L on London Stock Exchange
97.86GBp
3:44pm IST
97.86GBp
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)
-0.14 (-0.14%)
-0.14 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
98.00
98.00
Open
97.50
97.50
Day's High
98.25
98.25
Day's Low
97.11
97.11
Volume
272,469
272,469
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
1,234,167
52-wk High
115.68
115.68
52-wk Low
97.11
97.11
About
Empiric Student Property plc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in the purpose-built student accommodation in central locations in the university cities and towns in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of student... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£607.41
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|602.89
|Dividend:
|0.43
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.94
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Empiric Student enters deal for premium student accommodation development
* SAYS ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building
* SAYS TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property to raise up to 150 million pounds
* Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg
BRIEF-Empiric Student Property targeting dividend of 6.1 pence for 2017
* targeting a dividend of 6.1 pence per ordinary share for year to 31 december 2017