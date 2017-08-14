Edition:
Empiric Student Property PLC (ESP.L)

ESP.L on London Stock Exchange

97.86GBp
3:44pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.14 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
98.00
Open
97.50
Day's High
98.25
Day's Low
97.11
Volume
272,469
Avg. Vol
1,234,167
52-wk High
115.68
52-wk Low
97.11

Chart for

About

Empiric Student Property plc is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in investing in the purpose-built student accommodation in central locations in the university cities and towns in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and management of student... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.07
Market Cap(Mil.): £607.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 602.89
Dividend: 0.43
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.94 10.90
ROE: -- 14.52 14.09

Latest News about ESP.L

BRIEF-Empiric Student ‍enters deal for premium student accommodation development

* SAYS ‍ENTERED INTO A FORWARD FUNDED AGREEMENT FOR A 166 BED PREMIUM STUDENT ACCOMMODATION DEVELOPMENT IN EDINBURGH​

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Empiric Student Property buys freehold of a Liverpool building

* SAYS ‍TO ACQUIRE FREEHOLD OF HAHNEMANN BUILDING IN LIVERPOOL FOR 10.8 MILLION STG​

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Empiric Student Property to raise up to 150 million pounds

* Board confirms its intention to proceed with an issue of shares to raise up to 150 million stg

04 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Empiric Student Property ‍targeting dividend of 6.1 pence for 2017​

* ‍targeting a dividend of 6.1 pence per ordinary share for year to 31 december 2017​

06 Jun 2017
