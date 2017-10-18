Edition:
Essilor International SA (ESSI.PA)

ESSI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

101.05EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€101.05
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
554,448
52-wk High
€122.15
52-wk Low
€93.41

Essilor International SA, formerly Essilor International Compagnie Generale D'Optique SA, is a France-based ophthalmic optics company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of lenses to improve and protect eyesight. It also develops and markets equipment for prescription laboratories and instruments, and services... (more)

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): €22,934.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 218.43
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 1.43

EU extends Luxottica, Essilor merger review deadline to Feb 26

BRUSSELS, Oct 18 The European Commission on Wednesday pushed back a deadline by which it will review the 46-billion-euro ($54.0 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor .

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Essilor ‍confirms hive-down of activities expected to be completed by end of 2017​

* ‍CONFIRMED THAT HIVE-DOWN OF ESSILOR'S ACTIVITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2017​

12 Oct 2017

LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief

ZURICH LafargeHolcim has poached Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International to replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year, the latest executive shake-up at the world's biggest cement maker.

09 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-LafargeHolcim poaches Essilor's finance chief

* Company says CFO exit not linked to analyst complaints (Adds comments from sources familiar with hiring)

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Hilary Halper appointed CFO at Essilor

* ‍HILARY HALPER REPLACES GERALDINE PICAUD WHO DECIDED TO PURSUE OPPORTUNITIES OUTSIDE CO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

09 Oct 2017

LafargeHolcim names new CFO

ZURICH, Oct 9 Cement maker LafargeHolcim on Monday said Geraldine Picaud from French optics maker Essilor International would replace Chief Financial Officer Ron Wirahadiraksa next year.

09 Oct 2017

EU to investigate $54 billion Luxottica, Essilor deal

BRUSSELS/MILAN EU antitrust regulators will investigate whether the planned 46-billion-euro ($54 billion) merger of Italian eyewear maker Luxottica and French lens manufacturer Essilor could drive out rivals from the market or push up prices.

27 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-EU to investigate $54 bln Luxottica, Essilor deal

* Bundled offers of both lens and frames among key concerns (Adds companies' reaction, comment from lawyer)

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Essilor reports progress of combination with Luxottica

* REG-NEW RELEASE: FURTHER PROGRESS IN THE PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN ESSILOR AND LUXOTTICA

26 Sep 2017
