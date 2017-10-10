BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed ‍5.07 pct stake in co * MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES ‍5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

UPDATE 1-UK insurer esure's H1 profit surges 44.6 pct Aug 3 British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.

UPDATE 1-Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

UPDATE 2-Gocompare.com sees boost from thrifty UK shoppers July 11 Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it was well positioned for the rest of 2017 and forecast a 22 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit, boosted by improving marketing margins.

Price comparison website Gocompare sees 22 pct jump in H1 profit July 11 Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it expected to report a jump in adjusted operating profit for the first half, as it remained confident about the outlook for the full year.

BRIEF-Esure Group updates on new solvency reporting structure * Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)