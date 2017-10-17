Entertainment One Ltd (ETO.L)
About
Financials
BRIEF-Merlin Entertainments enters partnership with Entertainment One
* MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS ENTERS GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ENTERTAINMENT ONE TO DEVELOP NEW PEPPA PIG ATTRACTIONS
Sept 27 Entertainment One Ltd, maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions on management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
Sept 27 Britain's maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, Entertainment One Ltd, received just enough support to pass a string of resolutions regarding management pay at a shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
* ANTICIPATES FULL YEAR FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WILL BE IN LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS WITH A SIMILAR H1/H2 WEIGHTING TO FY17
* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT IT SIGNED TRIPARTITE AGREEMENT WITH SQUARE ENIX LIMITED AND SUSHEE ON PUBLISHING THE GAME FEAR EFFECT REINVENTED ON PC, PS4, NINTENDO SWITCH AND XBOX ONE IN 2018
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT TERMINATED DEAL WITH MGP STUDIOS WHICH CONCERNED 'SAND IS THE SOUL' PRODUCT
* 117 new episodes of Peppa Pig scheduled to launch on air globally from spring 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
EOne sees FY profit hit from film unit restructuring
May 12 Entertainment One, the maker of children's TV show Peppa Pig, said it expects full-year profit to take a 47-million-pound ($60.42 million) hit from one-off costs related to the restructuring of its film division.
* Company expects to report approximately £47 million of one-off costs for year ended 31 march 2017
