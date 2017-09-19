Edition:
Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA)

EUFI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

535.00EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€535.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
16,940
52-wk High
€551.15
52-wk Low
€383.35

About

Eurofins Scientific SE is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the business support services industry. The Company joins a part of international group of laboratories providing a range of analytical testing services to the pharmaceutical, food, environmental and consumer products industries and to governments. It operates... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): €9,272.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 17.03
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.37

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about EUFI.PA

UPDATE 2-Telecom stocks rally in quiet European markets on M&A talk

* Heineken drops as Mexican investor cuts stake (Recasts, adds details, closing prices)

19 Sep 2017

MEDIA-Tata group to sell biotech unit Advinus Therapeutics to Eurofins Scientific - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific SE says AOAC and Afnor Certification for BACGene, BACSpec Listeria kits

* Eurofins scientific se- pcr kits for listeria testing, bacgene listeria, as well as bacspec listeria elisa kit received certification by AOAC, Afnor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Jul 2017
