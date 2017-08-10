Edition:
EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

EVRE.L on London Stock Exchange

322.90GBp
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

-4.20 (-1.28%)
Prev Close
327.10
Open
325.90
Day's High
325.90
Day's Low
322.10
Volume
578,120
Avg. Vol
2,806,845
52-wk High
339.74
52-wk Low
169.80

About

EVRAZ plc is a steel, mining and vanadium business with operations in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. The Company's principal activities include manufacturing steel and steel products; iron ore mining and enrichment; coal mining; manufacturing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.47
Market Cap(Mil.): £4,680.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,432.05
Dividend: 23.42
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about EVRE.L

UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014

MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz reported a doubling in first-half core profits on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2014, with results buoyed by higher coking coal and steel prices.

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected

MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.

27 Jun 2017

Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion

May 2 Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

02 May 2017
