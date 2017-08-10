UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014 MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz reported a doubling in first-half core profits on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2014, with results buoyed by higher coking coal and steel prices.

UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.