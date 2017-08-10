EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)
About
EVRAZ plc is a steel, mining and vanadium business with operations in the Russian Federation, Ukraine, the United States, Canada, the Czech Republic, Italy, Kazakhstan and South Africa. The Company's principal activities include manufacturing steel and steel products; iron ore mining and enrichment; coal mining; manufacturing... (more)
UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014
MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz reported a doubling in first-half core profits on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2014, with results buoyed by higher coking coal and steel prices.
UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected
MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.
Russia's Evraz to supply pipes for Kinder Morgan's pipeline expansion
May 2 Evraz Plc, Russia's No. 2 steelmaker, signed an agreement with Kinder Morgan Inc to supply about 250,000 metric tons of pipe to the U.S. pipeline company for the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.