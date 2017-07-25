Excel Crop Care Ltd (EXCR.NS)
EXCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,685.25INR
23 Oct 2017
1,685.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-15.55 (-0.91%)
Rs-15.55 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs1,700.80
Rs1,700.80
Open
Rs1,704.00
Rs1,704.00
Day's High
Rs1,705.00
Rs1,705.00
Day's Low
Rs1,675.00
Rs1,675.00
Volume
645
645
Avg. Vol
2,477
2,477
52-wk High
Rs2,099.95
Rs2,099.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,600.20
Rs1,600.20
About
Excel Crop Care Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of other Chemical Products. It is engaged in the business of agro chemicals and manufactures technical grade pesticides and formulations, and trading in seeds. The Company also manufactures and markets other agri inputs, such as soil... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs18,797.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|11.01
|Dividend:
|12.50
|Yield (%):
|0.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09
BRIEF-Excel Crop Care gets members' nod for appointment of Chetan Shah as MD
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Ninad Gupte as joint MD Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uvEesZ) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Excel Crop Care June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 239.1 million rupees versus profit 348.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Excel Crop Care March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 60.4 million rupees versus profit76.2 million rupees year ago