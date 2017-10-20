Edition:
India

Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)

EXE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

9.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.26
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
149,624
52-wk High
$10.75
52-wk Low
$8.73

Chart for

About

Extendicare Inc. is a Canada-based company, which owns and operates long-term care centers, and provides publicly funded home healthcare services. The Company operates approximately 120 senior care and living centers across over four provinces in Canada. Its segments include Long-term Care; Retirement Living; Home Health Care;... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): $661.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 88.55
Dividend: 0.03
Yield (%): 5.07

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.