Extendicare Inc (EXE.TO)
EXE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
9.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
9.26CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$9.26
$9.26
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
149,624
149,624
52-wk High
$10.75
$10.75
52-wk Low
$8.73
$8.73
About
Extendicare Inc. is a Canada-based company, which owns and operates long-term care centers, and provides publicly funded home healthcare services. The Company operates approximately 120 senior care and living centers across over four provinces in Canada. Its segments include Long-term Care; Retirement Living; Home Health Care;... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$661.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|88.55
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|5.07
Financials
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.