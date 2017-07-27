Edition:
Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.BO)

EXID.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

207.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs207.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
221,393
52-wk High
Rs249.70
52-wk Low
Rs168.35

About

Exide Industries Limited is a storage battery company. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells a range of lead acid storage batteries. It operates through Storage Batteries & allied products, Life Insurance Business and Others segments. Storage batteries & allied products segment includes the holding company and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs174,632.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 850.00
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 1.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about EXID.BO

BUZZ-India's Exide Industries up; analyst calls June-quarter results 'strong'

** Battery storage company Exide Industries Ltd rises as much as 2.7 pct to 223 rupees

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies

* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May

22 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries March-qtr profit down about 6 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees

04 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates