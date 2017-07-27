Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.BO)
About
Exide Industries Limited is a storage battery company. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells a range of lead acid storage batteries. It operates through Storage Batteries & allied products, Life Insurance Business and Others segments. Storage batteries & allied products segment includes the holding company and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs174,632.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|850.00
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|1.17
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BUZZ-India's Exide Industries up; analyst calls June-quarter results 'strong'
** Battery storage company Exide Industries Ltd rises as much as 2.7 pct to 223 rupees
BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies
* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May
BRIEF-India's Exide Industries March-qtr profit down about 6 pct
* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees