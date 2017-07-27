BUZZ-India's Exide Industries up; analyst calls June-quarter results 'strong' ** Battery storage company Exide Industries Ltd rises as much as 2.7 pct to 223 rupees

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls * June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies * Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May