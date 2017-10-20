UPDATE 1-Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend * Also seeking buyer for maintenance business (Adds Eurowings CEO comments, further details)

Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO BERLIN, Oct 20 Talks over Air Berlin's remaining assets will continue over the weekend, with the goal of presenting a proposal to the insolvent German carrier's creditors on Tuesday, Air Berlin Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said.

UPDATE 1-Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges * Air Berlin says grounding is "unlawful" and "unacceptable" (Adds statement from Air Berlin)

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday: Reports BERLIN The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure * Thomson rebranded as TUI UK (Adds details of competitors, context)

Norwegian Air may strike long-haul passenger deal with JetBlue-CEO OSLO, Oct 18 Norwegian Air Shuttle would like to cooperate with U.S. JetBlue Airways on bookings for long-haul passengers, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters on Wednesday.

Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure LONDON, Oct 18 Europe's largest tour operator TUI is putting on extra flights to make up for capacity lost after this month's collapse of Monarch, TUI's UK and Ireland boss said on Wednesday.

EasyJet sees no need to enter long-haul given M&A options in Europe: CEO BRUSSELS British budget airline easyJet won't enter the rapidly growing low-cost, long-haul market given its abundance of options to buy parts of failed European airlines, CEO Carolyn McCall said on Tuesday.

