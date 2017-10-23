Volution Group PLC (FAN.L)
FAN.L on London Stock Exchange
205.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
205.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.50 (-1.68%)
-3.50 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
208.50
208.50
Open
205.00
205.00
Day's High
205.00
205.00
Day's Low
205.00
205.00
Volume
1,484
1,484
Avg. Vol
241,421
241,421
52-wk High
210.00
210.00
52-wk Low
141.20
141.20
About
Volution Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a supplier of ventilation products to the residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and northern Europe. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of unitary and systems ventilation products and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.05
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£391.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|198.83
|Dividend:
|1.35
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09