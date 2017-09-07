Edition:
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (FC.TO)

FC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

12.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$12.60
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
37,817
52-wk High
$14.47
52-wk Low
$12.14

About

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation is a Canada-based mortgage investment company. The Company is a non-bank lender that finances a range of properties, which include residential houses, small multi-family residential properties consisting of approximately six units, residential apartment buildings, mixed-use residentia... (more)

Overall

Beta: -0.05
Market Cap(Mil.): $302.32
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.30
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 7.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about FC.TO

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment says has increased operating line of credit to $90 mln

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp provides shareholders with update on its operating line of credit, investment portfolio size and average interest rate on its investments

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Q2 profit increased by about 7% to $5.8 mln

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces Q2/2017 results

09 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation files preliminary base shelf prospectus

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment - filed shelf prospectus with securities regulatory authorities in each of provinces of canada

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports new independent director

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces new independent director

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment reports $26.5 mln bought deal financing

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces $26.5 million bought deal financing

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. announces Q1 results

* Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation announces record first quarter results

03 May 2017
