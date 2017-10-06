Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 billion in UK's ReAssure Jersey TOKYO Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 21 Sept 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

BRIEF-First Capital Realty Q2 FFO per share C$0.288 * Q2 FFO per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-First capital realty announces C$300 mln offering of series U senior unsecured debentures * First Capital realty announces c$300 million offering of series u senior unsecured debentures

BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures * First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures