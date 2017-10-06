First Capital Realty Inc (FCR.TO)
20.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
$20.22
381,680
$21.99
$19.19
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.54
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,886.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|243.94
|Dividend:
|0.22
|Yield (%):
|4.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 billion in UK's ReAssure Jersey
TOKYO Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Sept 21
Sept 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRIEF-First Capital Realty Q2 FFO per share C$0.288
* Q2 FFO per share view C$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-First capital realty announces C$300 mln offering of series U senior unsecured debentures
* First Capital realty announces c$300 million offering of series u senior unsecured debentures
BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures
* First capital realty announces redemption of its 4.75% convertible debentures
BRIEF-First Capital Realty announces Q1 EPS C$0.82
* Qtrly total same property NOI $93.6 million versus $91.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)