Edition:
India

Fission Uranium Corp (FCU.TO)

FCU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.59CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.59
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
279,617
52-wk High
$0.92
52-wk Low
$0.49

Chart for

About

Fission Uranium Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in the exploration of uranium in Canada's Athabasca Basin. The Company specializes in the strategic exploration and development of the Patterson Lake South uranium property, which is a host to the Triple R uranium deposit, a high-grade, undeveloped and open-pit deposit in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): $290.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 484.86
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.08 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -13.90 10.90
ROE: -- -21.64 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates