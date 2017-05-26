F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)
FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
183.90INR
3:47pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs184.65
Open
Rs185.95
Day's High
Rs185.95
Day's Low
Rs181.85
Volume
44,063
Avg. Vol
65,594
52-wk High
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25
About
FDC Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of specialized formulations, and oral rehydration salts (ORS). Its therapeutic areas of focus include anti-infectives, gastrointestinals, ophthalmologicals, vitamins/minerals/dietary supplements, cardiac, anti-diabetes, respiratory, gynecology,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs33,788.29
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|177.83
|Dividend:
|2.25
|Yield (%):
|1.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.52
|14.09
BRIEF-India's F D C March-qtr net PAT rises
* March quarter net pat 490.8 million rupees versus profit 414.5 million rupees year ago