Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)

FDR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

85.91EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€85.91
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
97,842
52-wk High
€88.49
52-wk Low
€73.79

About

Fonciere des Regions SA is a France-based real estate investment trust company with a diversified portfolio of office real estate assets. The Company leases property to manufacturers and service companies, including France Telecom, Thales, Edf, Accor, Dassault Systemes, Suez Environnement, IBM and Eiffage. The Company's assets... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.89
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,349.17
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 73.87
Dividend: 4.40
Yield (%): 5.12

Financials

Latest News about FDR.PA

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions H1 recurring net profit rises to 198.3‍​ million euros

* H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍459.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 452.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Fonciere Des Regions announces total purchase of €273.1 million notes

* ANNOUNCES TOTAL PURCHASE OF €273.1 MILLION NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions successfully issues EUR 500 mln bond

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A €500 MILLION 10-YEAR BOND WITH A 1.500% COUPON

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions Q1 rental income group share at 145.4 million euros

* Q1 rental income, group share, of EUR 145.4 million ($158.1 million), increase of 4.0 percent and of 1.7 percent on like-for-like scope

26 Apr 2017
