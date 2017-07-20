Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)
About
Fonciere des Regions SA is a France-based real estate investment trust company with a diversified portfolio of office real estate assets. The Company leases property to manufacturers and service companies, including France Telecom, Thales, Edf, Accor, Dassault Systemes, Suez Environnement, IBM and Eiffage. The Company's assets... (more)
Financials
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions H1 recurring net profit rises to 198.3 million euros
* H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR 459.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 452.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
BRIEF-Fonciere Des Regions announces total purchase of €273.1 million notes
* ANNOUNCES TOTAL PURCHASE OF €273.1 MILLION NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions successfully issues EUR 500 mln bond
* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A €500 MILLION 10-YEAR BOND WITH A 1.500% COUPON
BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions Q1 rental income group share at 145.4 million euros
* Q1 rental income, group share, of EUR 145.4 million ($158.1 million), increase of 4.0 percent and of 1.7 percent on like-for-like scope