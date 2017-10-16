BRIEF-Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd * Frontera announces the signing of an agreement for the strategic acquisition of Pacific Midstream Ltd

Frontera fails to win new contract for Peru oil block -Petroperu LIMA, Oct 11 Canadian oil firm Frontera Energy Corp did not secure a new contract for operating Peru's biggest oil block because of a lack of "adequate conditions," state-owned energy company Petroperu announced on Wednesday.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed; oil prices slip Sept 21 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Thursday, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a third interest rate hike for the year and as oil prices slipped.