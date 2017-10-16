Edition:
Federal Bank Ltd (FED.BO)

FED.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

124.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
Rs124.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
882,381
52-wk High
Rs127.75
52-wk Low
Rs61.85

The Federal Bank Limited is a banking company. The Company operates through four segments: Treasury, Corporate or Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other banking operations. The Treasury operations include trading and investments in government and corporate debt instruments, equity and mutual funds, derivative trading and... (more)

Beta: 1.79
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs229,955.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,954.57
Dividend: 0.90
Yield (%): 0.76

P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-Federal Bank Q2 NIM 3.31 pct‍​

* Q2 NIM at 3.31 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrYnnt Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

16 Oct 2017

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 31 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 2.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.01 billion rupees year ago

16 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's S Chand and Company June qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss 79 million rupees versus loss 108.7 million rupees year ago

21 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank Q1 FY18 NIM at 3.13 pct ‍​

* Says Q1 FY18 net interest margin at 3.13 percent ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2uwk0B1 Further company coverage:

26 Jul 2017

26 Jul 2017

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Federal Bank June-qtr profit up about 26 pct

* June quarter net profit 2.10 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.67 billion rupees year ago

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-RBI says foreign investment limit in Federal Bank raised to 74 pct‍​

* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies – Federal Bank Limited ‍​

18 Jul 2017
